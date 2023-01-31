Maryam unleashes social media army to battle PTI

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz, senior vice president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), has called on party officials to expand the social media team and spread the party’s message among the public, according to a report by The News.

After returning to Pakistan on Saturday, Nawaz has been meeting with PML-N leaders and is set to play an active role in the upcoming election campaigns for the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa parliaments.

In a series of meetings with party leaders, the PML-N chief organiser urged the social media team to “stabilise the country” and take an active role in spreading the party’s message.

Nawaz also met with members of the women’s wing and youth affairs, emphasising the importance of their role in fulfilling the party’s responsibility to make Pakistan a modern, developed, and welfare state.