NATIONAL

Maryam unleashes social media army to battle PTI

By Monitoring Report
Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, gestures while speaks during the public rally of newly-formed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an opposition alliance of 11 parties, in Karachi on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz, senior vice president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), has called on party officials to expand the social media team and spread the party’s message among the public, according to a report by The News.

After returning to Pakistan on Saturday, Nawaz has been meeting with PML-N leaders and is set to play an active role in the upcoming election campaigns for the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa parliaments.

In a series of meetings with party leaders, the PML-N chief organiser urged the social media team to “stabilise the country” and take an active role in spreading the party’s message.

Nawaz also met with members of the women’s wing and youth affairs, emphasising the importance of their role in fulfilling the party’s responsibility to make Pakistan a modern, developed, and welfare state.

Previous article
Stalingrad: 80 years ago, a victory that changed World War II
Monitoring Report
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Peshawar buries mosque blast victims as death toll passes 90

PESHAWAR: Bodies were still being pulled on Tuesday from the wreckage of a horrific mosque blast that targeted police officers in the secured Police...

ECP reinstates Shujaat as head of PML-N amid political tug-of-war

Biden rejects F-16s for Ukraine as Russia claims advances

NATO chief Jens Stolenberg to strengthen partnership with Japan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.