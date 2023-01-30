Asad Umar urges president Alvi to take notice of PTI leader’s harassment

LAHORE: Former planning minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) General Secretary Asad Umar has urged President Dr Arif Alvi to take notice of the ‘harassment’ of party leaders and workers and ‘human rights violation’ in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore along with PTI Senior Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the former federal minister urged President Alvi to take notice of ‘bogus case, abduction, torture and harassment’ of PTI leaders and workers.

Asad Umar warned that such ‘atrocities’ of the federal government would have negative effects, adding that it would strengthen the ambitions of the country’s external enemies.

He also drew the attention of President Alvi to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor’s statement, saying that the governor had stated that date of KP elections will be given by the agencies and the Establishment.

It is pertinent to mention here that a judicial magistrate on Saturday granted police two-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry, who was arrested for ‘threatening’ members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to details, Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja accepted the police’s request for an extension in Fawad Chaudhry’s physical remand, sending the former information minister on two-day physical remand.