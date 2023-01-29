NATIONAL

Tragedy strikes as boat carrying children capsizes in Kohat, leaving 10 dead

By Staff Report
Rescue workers search for the victims drowned in the waters of Tanda Dam after a boat carrying students capsized in Kohat district of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on January 29, 2023. - At least 51 people were killed in two separate transport accidents in western Pakistan on January 29, when a bus plunged off a bridge and a boat carrying a class of children capsized. (Photo by Basit SHAH / AFP) (Photo by BASIT SHAH/AFP via Getty Images)

PESHAWAR: At least 10 children were killed while eight others went missing after a boat capsized in a dam in the Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, an official confirmed.

Some 25 students of a religious seminary were on a recreational visit at Tanda Lake in the province that borders neighbouring Afghanistan, Fazal Naeem, deputy commissioner of Kohat, told Anadolu Agency by phone.

Some 10 bodies have been fished out, while divers managed to rescue seven children alive, he said.

Six of the rescued children are still unconscious at a hospital, he added.

A search operation for remaining survivors or dead continued. Seven ambulances, four boats, two recovery vehicles, and over 40 personnel from Rescue 1122 have been deployed to assist in the search operation.

All the children were aged between 12 and 20 years.

Azam Khan, interim chief minister of the province, issued a statement expressing grief over the incident and directing the district administration and rescue organisations to take immediate action.

He has also instructed the commissioner and deputy commissioner of Kohat to personally supervise the rescue operations, emphasising the need to utilise all available resources to ensure the safe recovery of those affected by the incident.

Tanda dam, the site of the accident, is a famous recreational spot in Kohat, which attracts hundreds of visitors every day.

— With input from Anadolu Agency

Previous article
Pakistan-India legal battle over water-sharing begins in The Hague
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Islamabad rocked by powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude struck parts of Islamabad on Sunday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). The epicentre was located in Tajikistan,...

Gandapur in hot water for ‘stirring up state-hate’

Child perishes in cottage fire in Faisalabad

Russian oil will help Pakistan ‘partially,’ say experts

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.