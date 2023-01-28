NATIONAL

LHC provisionally reinstates Ahmad Awais as AGP

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday provisionally reinstated Ahmad Awais as the advocate general Punjab (AGP).

The court suspended the notification for removal of Ahmad Awais and also sought a reply from the Punjab government till January 30.

The single bench comprising Justice Asim Hafeez heard the petition, filed by Ahmad Awais, challenging his removal.

Senior advocates, Hamid Khan and Shafqat Chohan, represented Ahmad Awais before the court and submitted that the caretaker provincial government had removed the applicant. They argued that the caretaker government had no powers to terminate the law officers. They submitted that the caretaker governments were formed to hold fair and free elections only. They asked the court to set aside the impugned notification regarding removal of their client.

However, a provincial law officer opposed the plea and submitted that the advocate general Punjab was the principal law officer which could remain on his seat till the pleasure of the chief minister. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the petition after declaring it infructuous.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, suspended the notification for removal of Ahmad Awais and sought a reply from the provincial government till January 30.

Through a notification, issued on Jan 24, the caretaker government removed AGP Awais and assigned a look-after charge to Additional Advocate General Jawad Yaqoob.

Previous article
CPEC: PTI’s failure to secure ML-I project with China led to doubling the project cost: Ishaq Dar
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

MCC Gwadar surpasses customs duty target, collects Rs7bn

GWADAR: Model Customs Collectorate Gwadar has collected Rs7 billion in the form of customs duty during July-January (2022-23) as compared to the assigned target...

China-imported coaches to help increase revenue of Pakistan Railways: PM

Denying extension in remand, court sends Fawad Ch to jail for 14 days

Imran Khan’s ‘statements’ may land him in jail: Rana Sanaullah

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.