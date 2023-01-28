Imran to vie for nine Karachi NA seats in by-polls

KARACHI: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has decided to contest upcoming by-polls to nine constituencies National Assembly (NA) from Karachi.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan will be PTI’s candidate from all nine Karachi constituencies in the by-elections announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The decision comes hours after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released schedule for by-elections to 33 National Assembly (NA) vacated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNAs.

The ECP has decided to hold by-election to 33 NA seats on March 16, for which nomination papers can be received from February 6 to 8.