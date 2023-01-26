NATIONAL

CDA chief directs to start ‘Purple Line Metro Bus Service’ on IJP Road

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Capt. (r) Noor ul Amin Mengal Thursday directed the official concerned to take immediate steps to start the ‘Purple Line Metro Bus Service’ on Inter-Junction Principal (IJP) Road.

The decision was taken during a meeting regarding Metro bus service chaired by him.

Speaking on the occasion chairman said that the route of the Blue Line bus service should be extended up to Rawat to facilitate maximum commuters.

Mengal also directed to start Metro bus service on more new routes and extend the jurisdiction of the existing bus services so that standard travel facilities can be provided to the citizens.

He said that the Silver Line bus service should be started from the Taramri area and all the new metro bus services should be aligned with the existing metro bus service operations.

Moreover, the chairman has issued instructions that steps should be taken to run electronic buses on a government-to-government basis on the routes of Metro Bus Services.

It was also decided that the students and citizens above 60 years of age would be given 50 percent discount on the buses, while children below 10 years of age to be provided free traveling facilities.

Member Engineering, Syed Munawar Shah, Member Administration, Amir Abbas Khan and other senior officials of related departments attended the meeting.

Previous article
Balochistan Fisheries Dept to construct 3 Jetties
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Kaghan, Naran valleys receive record heavy snowfall

KAGHAN: After four days of continuous heavy snowfall, the skies in the Kaghan and Naran valleys were cleared on Thursday. Kaghan and Shugran received...

Khar to lead delegation to UN Human Rights Council in Geneva

Pakistan reiterates to raise voice on continuing grave HR abuses in IIOJK

Long awaited Green Line Train will start operation tomorrow

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.