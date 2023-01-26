CDA chief directs to start ‘Purple Line Metro Bus Service’ on IJP Road

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Capt. (r) Noor ul Amin Mengal Thursday directed the official concerned to take immediate steps to start the ‘Purple Line Metro Bus Service’ on Inter-Junction Principal (IJP) Road.

The decision was taken during a meeting regarding Metro bus service chaired by him.

Speaking on the occasion chairman said that the route of the Blue Line bus service should be extended up to Rawat to facilitate maximum commuters.

Mengal also directed to start Metro bus service on more new routes and extend the jurisdiction of the existing bus services so that standard travel facilities can be provided to the citizens.

He said that the Silver Line bus service should be started from the Taramri area and all the new metro bus services should be aligned with the existing metro bus service operations.

Moreover, the chairman has issued instructions that steps should be taken to run electronic buses on a government-to-government basis on the routes of Metro Bus Services.

It was also decided that the students and citizens above 60 years of age would be given 50 percent discount on the buses, while children below 10 years of age to be provided free traveling facilities.

Member Engineering, Syed Munawar Shah, Member Administration, Amir Abbas Khan and other senior officials of related departments attended the meeting.