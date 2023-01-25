PTI: Fawad ‘picked up’ over criticism of ‘puppet’ ECP boss

— Arrest comes after former minister accused election tribunal of deferring to army, warn ‘those going after PTI’ of Article 6 proceedings

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Fawad Chaudhry, senior vice president of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), was presented before a judge in Lahore hours after he was “picked up” from outside his residence in the predawn hours of Wednesday, according to the opposition party.

The “illegal” arrest was carried out by unidentified individuals in four Toyota Hilux pick-up trucks without license plates, said Chaudhry’s brother, Faisal Chaudhry, who added the family has yet to be informed of the charges or location of the arrestee.

Faisal himself was arrested hours later, the opposition party said.

The former minister’s arrest comes hours after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him in the Kohsar police station in Islamabad, on the complaint of the secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Umar Hameed.

According to the complaint, Chaudhry made derogatory remarks about the commission, likening it to a munshi (secretary) and suggesting that it follows orders from higher-ups, a reference to the military.

It further claims that Chaudhry, in a speech outside former prime minister Imran Khan’s house, threatened the tribunal saying that “those who become part of the caretaker government [in Punjab] will be pursued until they are punished.”

The FIR cites sections 153-A (promotion of enmity between groups), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 124-A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The Islamabad police later stated in a tweet that Chaudhry attempted to “incite violence against a constitutional institution” and “inflame the sentiments of the people”.

The police further stated that the case will be processed as per the law.

REMAND SOUGHT

In the court, the investigating officer requested that the court grant transit remand for Chaudhry to the Islamabad police.

Chaudhry, a former Supreme Court lawyer himself, however, requested a copy of the complaint filed against him and stated that he was proud of the charges against him, comparing them to those faced by Nelson Mandela.

He also expressed disappointment at the way he was arrested, saying that he would have come to court voluntarily if he had been contacted.

He also defended his previous comments against the head of the election commission, stating that “the entire country is saying the same.”

Separately, in a fiery video message posted to the PTI’s Twitter account, Chaudhry declared that if speaking out against the government is considered rebellion, then the entire nation should rise up.

He emphasized that the charges of contempt against the ECP were an attempt to silence criticism and called on the people of Pakistan to stand in solidarity with the party.

The former minister said that true rebellion is a duty, and that all 220 million people of Pakistan should come together to change the system for the betterment of future generations. He also declared that the PTI, led by Khan, is willing to go to jail for the rights of the people, and that the trials they face are nothing but mere trinkets on the path to victory.

He urged the nation to join them in the fight for change.

