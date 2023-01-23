CITY

Financial struggles push Lahore man to attempt suicide with children in tow

By Staff Report
KARACHI, PAKISTAN - JUNE 21: Dead bodies of hot weather victims are being placed at Edhi Morgue on Sunday, June 21, 2015 in Karachi, Pakistan. As many as 150 bodies have been shifted to Edhi morgue centre in the past 24 hours in Karachi, According to the senior officer Ahmad Edhi, the administration has decided to bury at least 30 abandoned corpses at Edhi graveyard due to lack of space. Intense hot weather, old aging and different diseases have been reported as a cause of their deaths, Edhi foundation confirmed. (Photo by Sabir Mazhar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

LAHORE: A financially-stricken man in In Lahore’s Raiwind neighbourhood attempted to take his own life along with that of his three children on Monday by consuming poisonous pills.

Emergency services were able to transport the man and his children, aged 8 to 15, to a hospital where they are currently in critical condition.

The man, who was struggling to make ends meet due to rising inflation and its effects on the cost of living, reportedly cited financial and mental stress as the motive for his actions.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) recently reported that weekly inflation has risen 31.83 percent in the past year, leading to increasing difficulties for the 80 million Pakistanis living below the poverty line.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has listed inflation and economic instability as among the top risks facing the country.

Previous article
The women who lived as sex slaves to an Indian goddess
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Madrid triumph in Bilbao, Barca scrape past Getafe

BILBAO: Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos's goals kept Real Madrid on Barcelona's tail in La Liga with a 2-0 win against Athletic Bilbao on...

US residents of ‘very safe’ Monterey Park stunned by mass shooting

Pakistan hit by major power blackout after grid failure

US: abortion rights ‘war’ rages on 50 years after Roe v. Wade ruling

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.