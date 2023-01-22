NATIONAL

Bomb attack on police vehicle in Peshawar narrowly avoids injury

By Staff Report
Policemen disperse vendors as time to close a market arrived during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, along a street in Peshawar on April 28, 2020. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP) (Photo by ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

PESHAWAR: An improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated near a patrol vehicle belonging to the Badaber police station in the Khyber district of Peshawar.

The vehicle, which was being operated by Nasir Khan, the in charge of the Badaber’s Shaikhan checkpost, was slightly damaged but no injuries or casualties were reported.

The police are investigating the incident, and the bomb disposal squad has determined that approximately one kilogram of explosives was used in the blast.

The attempt comes hours after militants attacked a police checkpoint in the Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa late Saturday, killing two officers and wounding another.

Tariq Khan, a police officer, said the gunmen fled after shooting three officers at the post in the Dheri Zardad town. He said two of the officers died before reaching the hospital while the third was being treated.

The attacks come amid a resurgence of violence by the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the region, particularly targeting the police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and areas bordering Afghanistan, since talks with the group broke down in November.

The group is separate from but allied with Afghanistan’s Taliban.

— With Associated Press

Previous article
Ashleigh Gardner faults Australia Day match vs. Pakistan
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Juventus reeling after transfer trial disaster

MILAN: Juventus are in deep turmoil after being hit with a massive points deduction for what the Italian Football Federation ruled was transfer trickery...

Six more classified docs found in Justice Dept search of Biden home

Despite crackdown, Iran protesters still challenging regime

Epaper_23-01-22 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.