Bomb attack on police vehicle in Peshawar narrowly avoids injury

PESHAWAR: An improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated near a patrol vehicle belonging to the Badaber police station in the Khyber district of Peshawar.

The vehicle, which was being operated by Nasir Khan, the in charge of the Badaber’s Shaikhan checkpost, was slightly damaged but no injuries or casualties were reported.

The police are investigating the incident, and the bomb disposal squad has determined that approximately one kilogram of explosives was used in the blast.

The attempt comes hours after militants attacked a police checkpoint in the Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa late Saturday, killing two officers and wounding another.

Tariq Khan, a police officer, said the gunmen fled after shooting three officers at the post in the Dheri Zardad town. He said two of the officers died before reaching the hospital while the third was being treated.

The attacks come amid a resurgence of violence by the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the region, particularly targeting the police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and areas bordering Afghanistan, since talks with the group broke down in November.

The group is separate from but allied with Afghanistan’s Taliban.

— With Associated Press