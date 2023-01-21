Amin ul-Hasnat Shah, religious influential and PML-N member, defects to PTI

LAHORE: Amin ul-Hasnat Shah, a prominent religious personality within Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is expected to jump ship and join Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday, it has emerged.

Shah, who served as the junior minister for religious affairs during the ruling party’s previous government from 2013-2018, is expected to make the announcement at an event in his hometown of Bhera in the Sargodha district of Punjab.

Shah is the son of Muhammad Karam Shah al-Azhari, an Islamic scholar of Hanafi jurisprudence best known for authoring Tafsir Zia ul-Quran (The light of the Quran in the Exegesis of the Quran); and Zia un-Nabi, a detailed biography of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He was associated with the Barelvi movement and was the spiritual guide and pir of the Chishtiyya Sufi order.

It is also expected that along with Shah a significant number of his followers will also join the opposition party of former prime minister Imran Khan.

This move is a blow to the PML-N as general elections are scheduled to be held later this year, with the tenure of the National Assembly set to end in August.

Leaders of the PTI, including vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, secretary general Asad Umar and senior vice president Fawad Chaudhary, are set to extend a warm welcome to Shah as he joins their party.

In a tweet, Chaudhry described Shah’s decision to join the PTI as “very important”, noting that he and his family have influence throughout Pakistan, including in the Sargodha and Rawalpindi divisions.