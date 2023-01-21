Four students charged with torture of classmate at private school

LAHORE: The police in Defence neighbourhood of Lahore have launched a criminal investigation into four students of an upscale private school over allegations of torturing a fellow classmate.

The case came to light after a disturbing video of the alleged incident went viral on social media.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s father, Imran Younis, his daughter, Paras Shah, was a student at a private school located in the neighbourhood.

In his complaint, Younis claims that one of the four girls involved in the attack was armed with a dagger and that the group dragged Shah by the hair, sat on her back and subjected her to inhumane torture.

He further alleged that one of the girls is a boxer who punched his daughter in the face while another kicked her, causing injuries to her face. Another girl reportedly tried to strangle his daughter during the attack.

The motive behind the attack, according to Younis, was that his daughter had refused to inhale drugs offered to her by the prime suspect, who apparently is a known drug addict. Younis claims that his daughter had also recorded a video of her class fellow taking drugs at the school, which he shared with the other girl’s father.

Younis also states in the complaint that the attackers had held a grudge against Shah since the incident and had planned the attack on her. Additionally, he claims that the attackers also snatched a gold chain and a locket from his daughter during the attack.

The victim’s father has also approached the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for action against those who uploaded the video of the attack on social media.

The case has sent shockwaves through the community and has raised serious questions about the state of security and discipline at the school.