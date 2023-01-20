Two policemen martyred in suicide attack on Jamrud checkpost

PESHAWAR: At least two police officials were martyred and three others injured when armed militants, including a suspected suicide bomber, attacked a security check post in Jamrud area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber district, police officials said on Thursday.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Khan, the terrorist activity took place at the Takhta Baig checkpost in the district’s Jamrud area during which the attackers also used hand grenades and also opened gunfire.

He said that a large contingent of police reached the area as soon as information about the incident was received. Imran said that the police killed the attackers and cordoned off the area.

He further said that there were conflicting reports about the attack as the operation against the terrorists was ongoing, adding that further details would be shared with the media soon.

Meanwhile, the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.