Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochistan raid

ISLAMABAD: Security forces killed four terrorists during a raid in the Hoshab district of Balochistan, the military’s public affairs wing said on Wednesday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) was conducted in Talsar, Hoshab based on a tip-off about the presence of militants.

During the exchange of fire, all four terrorists were killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition including improvised explosive devices (IEDs) was also recovered from their possession, it said.

The law and order situation in the country has worsened over the past few months, with terrorist groups executing attacks with near impunity across the country.

Insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violent activities, formalising a nexus with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the terrorist group responsible for killing tens of thousands of people between 2007 and 2014.

In 2022, Pakistan witnessed 376 attacks resulting in an increased number of casualties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The terrorist group has been emboldened by a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, and once again poses a threat to Pakistan, albeit in a geographically limited region. Because the TTP have sanctuary in Afghanistan, Islamabad increasingly finds itself out of options when it comes to dealing effectively with the group.