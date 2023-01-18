NATIONAL

Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochistan raid

By Staff Report
A Pakistani army soldier stands guard on a border terminal in Ghulam Khan, a town in North Waziristan, on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, on January 27, 2019. - Afghans harboured furtive hopes on January 27 that talks between the US and Taliban leaders could end decades of conflict, despite fears an American withdrawal might unleash even more violence. American negotiators and the Taliban on January 26 said the two sides had made substantial progress in the most recent round of talks in Qatar, promising to meet again to continue discussions that could pave the way for official peace negotiations. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Security forces killed four terrorists during a raid in the Hoshab district of Balochistan, the military’s public affairs wing said on Wednesday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) was conducted in Talsar, Hoshab based on a tip-off about the presence of militants.

During the exchange of fire, all four terrorists were killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition including improvised explosive devices (IEDs) was also recovered from their possession, it said.

The law and order situation in the country has worsened over the past few months, with terrorist groups executing attacks with near impunity across the country.

Insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violent activities, formalising a nexus with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the terrorist group responsible for killing tens of thousands of people between 2007 and 2014.

In 2022, Pakistan witnessed 376 attacks resulting in an increased number of casualties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The terrorist group has been emboldened by a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, and once again poses a threat to Pakistan, albeit in a geographically limited region. Because the TTP have sanctuary in Afghanistan, Islamabad increasingly finds itself out of options when it comes to dealing effectively with the group.

Previous article
UN’s top woman envoy in Afghanistan for talks on Taliban crackdown
Next article
LHC seeks government response on unclaimed bodies
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

ECP reinstates membership of 36 legislators following wealth declaration

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reinstated the membership of 36 lawmakers, including 25 members of the National Assembly and six senators,...

LHC seeks government response on unclaimed bodies

UN’s top woman envoy in Afghanistan for talks on Taliban crackdown

Eight militants arrested in Punjab-wide operations: police

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.