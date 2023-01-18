NATIONAL

LHC seeks government response on unclaimed bodies

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought a response from the Punjab government in regard to a plea filed by Azhar Siddique, which calls for the identification of heirless bodies.

Justice Sajid Sethi, who was hearing the plea, ordered the government to submit a detailed report on the steps being taken to identify these bodies and the number of identified heirless bodies.

The lawyer argues in his plea that heirless bodies being kept in hospitals across the province are being humiliated, which violates human rights. The hearing has been adjourned until February 7.

The issue of unclaimed bodies was brought to the public’s attention last October when an adviser to the Punjab chief minister discovered abandoned bodies on the roof of Nishtar Hospital in Multan.

