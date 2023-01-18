NATIONAL

ECP reinstates membership of 36 legislators following wealth declaration

By Staff Report
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside the Pakistans election commission building in Islamabad on August 2, 2022. - Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan's party accepted millions of dollars in illegal funds from foreign individuals and groups, the election commission ruled on August 2. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reinstated the membership of 36 lawmakers, including 25 members of the National Assembly and six senators, after they submitted details of their assets.

The commission had previously suspended the membership of 271 lawmakers for failing to submit statements of their assets and liabilities by the December 31 deadline.

The suspended lawmakers included 136 members of the National Assembly, 21 senators, 54 members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 48 members of the Sindh Assembly, and 12 members of the Balochistan Assembly.

The reinstated members are now able to function as members of the parliament.

The Election Rules of 2017 require all members of assemblies and the Senate to submit a copy of their statements of assets and liabilities, including those of their spouse and dependent children, to the ECP by December 31 each year.

If a member fails to submit their statement by January 15, their membership is suspended until they file the required documents.

