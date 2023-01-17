COAS vows to thwart enemies attempts to destabilize Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Tuesday visited Khuzdar and Basima areas of Balochistan and reviewed formation’s operational preparedness along with measures being taken to ensure a peaceful and secure environment.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS was briefed on prevailing security situation and formation’s operational preparedness along with measures being taken to ensure a peaceful and secure environment.

While interacting with troops COAS emphasized on maintaining optimum operational readiness to thwart the attempts by foreign sponsored and supported hostile elements to destabilize Balochistan, the military’s media wing said.

“We are aware of the nefarious designs of external enemies of Pakistan to disturb the hard earned peaceful environment in Balochistan,” COAS remarked. The COAS said that Army’s deployment and operations are being focused in Balochistan to provide enabling environment for benevolent people centric socioeconomic development, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

Earlier on arrival COAS was received by Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor, Commander Quetta Corps.

Last month, the country’s top military commanders vowed to “fight against terrorists without any distinction” as the scourge of terrorism has reared its ugly head again with a fresh wave of attacks in the country.

The reiteration of the resolve was made in a huddle of the corps commanders at the GHQ which was presided over by Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir.

It was the second corpse commanders’ conference Gen Munir chaired since taking over the baton of command from Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa who doff his uniform after the completion of his extended tenure last month. However, no statement was issued by the military after the first huddle.

The military commanders’ huddle came amid a spike in terrorist attacks across the country claimed mostly by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) which unilaterally scrapped a ceasefire in November effectively ending a start-stop negotiation process brokered by the Afghan Taliban.

The TTP, which was comprehensively defeated in a decisive kinetic operation by the military, has found safe havens across the border in Afghanistan from where the group has been directing its terrorist operations in Pakistan.