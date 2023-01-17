PSX witnesses bloodbath as 100-Index sheds more than 1378 points

ISLAMABAD: Political turmoil continues taking toll on all spheres of economy as bench mark 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) nosedived on Tuesday, losing 1,378.54 points and recorded a negative change of 3.47 percent to close at 38,342.21 against 39,720.75 points the previous day.

According PSX officials, a total of 205,906,982 shares were traded during the day as compared to 105,542,468 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs6.710 billion against Rs3.203 billion on the last trading day.

During the day business at the PSX, as many as 340 companies traded their shares, of them only 34 recorded gains while the rest 281 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric with 29,912,473 shares at Rs2.07 per share, WorldCAll Telecom with 14,479,623 shares at Rs1.10 per share, and Sui North Gas with 9,689,650 shares at Rs35.33 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs196.00 per share price, closing at Rs5,595.00, whereas the runner-up was Pak Services with a Rs 104.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 439.92.

Bhanero Textile witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 76.80 per share closing at Rs 948.20, followed by Bata (Pak) with Rs 69.00 decline to close at Rs 851.00.