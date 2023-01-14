Three policemen killed in Peshawar station attack

PESHAWAR: At least three policemen, including a senior officer, were killed in an ambush on a station on the outskirts of Peshawar, the police said on Saturday.

“A group of terrorists attacked Sarband police station at midnight from different sides,” Kashif Aftab Abbasi, a senior police officer, told reporters.

He added that three policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), were killed while chasing the terrorists after the attack.

“Terrorists used grenades, sniper rifles, and automatic weapons in the attack, and apparently the DSP was targeted by a sniper,” he said.

Police launched a search operation in the area to arrest the terrorists.

During the last few months, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan has again become a hotbed of militancy with increasing terrorist attacks launched by proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Last month, several policemen were killed in TTP-claimed attacks in Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, and Bannu districts.

The recent attacks are the aftermath of rescinding a fragile cease-fire between security forces and the TTP, which could last only a few months. Both sides blame each other for the violation of the cease-fire.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorist attacks from the Afghan side of the border, following the Taliban’s storming back to power in Kabul in August last year.

Islamabad has been urging the Taliban to live up to their commitments to rein in terrorist groups and not to allow them to use Afghan soil as a launch pad for attacks.

Earlier this month, the National Security Committee (NSC), the top body of civilian and military leadership of Pakistan, warned that no country will be allowed to provide sanctuaries and facilitation to terrorists carrying out attacks in Pakistan.