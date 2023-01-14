FC deployment ordered to protect Sindh polling stations during LG elections

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has ordered the deployment of Frontier Constabulary troops to guard “sensitive” polling stations during the second phase of local government elections in Sindh.

The ministry issued the directive on Saturday, a day before the vote is scheduled to be held.

It said it took the decision on a request by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking static deployment of security personnel.

The date and areas for deployment will be mutually decided by the Sindh government, ECP and FC high-ups, the ministry said.

Earlier on Wednesday last, the General Headquarters (GHQ) had declined to deploy Army and Rangers personnel at polling stations in Sindh.

The federal government had informed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about the GHQ decision.

In a letter to the ECP, the Interior Ministry had said that deployment of 20,000 personnel of Army and Rangers was sought at sensitive and most sensitive polling stations but the GHQ had conveyed they could not spare such a large number of personnel.

The ministry in the letter had further stated that the Army and Rangers will be deployed only as a quick response force.