Policeman among five killed in Balochistan road accident

By Monitoring Report
ISLAMABAD: A police officer, his wife, and three children were killed in a road accident in the Pishin district of Balochistan, police said.

The police said the incident occurred when a loaded trailer hit and crushed a car carrying the police officer and his family members on the Quetta-Zhob highway in the Kanozai area of the Pishin.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.

The deceased was identified as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mukhtar Mulghani along with his wife and three children.

The police added that the lowest visibility due to the dense fog caused the accident.

Different parts of Pakistan have been facing dense fog during the past month causing traffic disruptions and road accidents.

