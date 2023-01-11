Ibn-i-Insha remembered on 44th anniversary of his death

LAHORE: Ibn-i-Insha, one of the most renowned Urdu poets and intellectuals of Pakistan, was remembered on his 44th death anniversary Wednesday. He passed away on January 11, 1978, but his legacy lives on through his poetry and prose that continues to inspire and influence generations of readers and writers alike.

Ibn-i-Insha, whose real name was Sher Muhammad Khan, was born in British India in 1927. He began writing poetry at a young age and published his first collection of poems, “Khud Kalami,” at the age of 16. He went on to publish more than 20 books, including “Aap Se Kiya Parda” and “Awara Gard Ki Diary“.

In addition to poetry, Ibn-i-Insha was also a prolific writer of prose. He also wrote plays and essays, and was a regular contributor to newspapers and magazines. His prose, known for its wit and humour, is considered to be some of the finest examples of Urdu writing.

Ibn-i-Insha’s poetry, in particular, is considered to be a reflection of his irreverent and unconventional personality. He was not afraid to express his thoughts and opinions on a wide range of subjects, from love and relationships to politics and society. His poetry is noted for its unique combination of wit, satire, and humour, making it accessible to readers of all ages and backgrounds.

One of the most notable aspects of his poetry is his use of the Urdu language. He is credited with introducing new words and phrases into the language and revitalising it through his writing. He was also known for his use of puns and wordplay, making his poetry a delight to read and understand.

His contributions to Urdu literature and culture have been recognised through numerous awards and honours, including the Pride of Performance award, which he received in 1977, just a year before his death.

He was also awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz, one of Pakistan’s highest civilian honours, posthumously in 1979.

Ibn-i-Insha’s death anniversary is also an occasion to reflect on his life and legacy. His poetry and prose continues to be widely read and studied, and is considered to be an important part of Pakistan’s literary heritage.

His influence can be seen in the work of many contemporary poets and writers, who continue to draw inspiration from his unique style and perspective.

The significance of his life’s work is not only limited to the Pakistani community but also his work is renowned worldwide. His poetry, travelogues, and essays have been translated into several languages, introducing his work to a global audience.

He also left a mark on Pakistan’s culture, influencing the country’s music, television, and film.

On this death anniversary of the poet, a number of events and programs were organised across the country to pay tribute to his life and work. These included poetry recitations, seminars and lectures. Through these events, the public appreciated once again the timeless legacy of one of Urdu literature’s greatest poets.

In a 2008 seminar organised to remember the poet, Dr Rauf Parekh, an Urdu linguist, remembered Ibn-i-Insha in the following words: “He was a poet fascinated by the moon and perhaps that was why his first book was titled Chandnagar. Sadness was his wealth, he would cry in love as a child but as Ahmed Bashir puts it, he wanted sorrows in return for his love.”

Ibn-i-Insha was not only a poet but also a cultural icon who left a lasting impact on Urdu literature and society. He was also an advocate for preserving the Urdu language and culture and he will be remembered for his efforts to revitalise it.