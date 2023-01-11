ANF foils plot to smuggle heroin

ISLAMABAD: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has foiled a plot to smuggle heroin to Medina city of Saudi Arabia from Islamabad airport, a statement said on Wednesday.

According to an ANF spokesperson, the accused concealed 2.982 kg of ice heroin and 8,000 drug capsules in his bag and during checking at the airport, the authorities caught him red-handed trying to smuggle it.

In another operation carried out by ANF and Airport Security Force (ASF) at Bacha Khan airport 1.62 kg of heroin was recovered and the accused was arrested.

36 capsules were recovered from a Turkey-bound passenger at Lahore international airport.