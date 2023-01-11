Karachi man fatally shot in robbery

KARACHI: In yet another tragic incident of street crime in Karachi, a young man was shot and killed by armed robbers while resisting a robbery in Surjani Town on Wednesday.

According to the police, four robbers entered Muhammad Salman’s home and opened fire upon encountering resistance. The robbers fled the scene, and police are currently searching for the suspects.

This incident is just one in a spate of street crimes that have plagued the city in recent weeks. So far this month, five people have lost their lives and 29 others have been wounded while resisting robbery attempts.

Separately, over Rs32.5 million have been stolen in the first 12 days of January alone. One of the most significant robberies occurred in Karachi’s Clifton neighbourhood, where armed robbers killed a civilian and stole Rs7.5 million, along with 11 expensive watches and laptops.

Citizens have also reported dozens of mobile phones being snatched in the first 12 days of the month.

Karachi has seen a significant deterioration in law and order in recent months. Street crimes such as armed robbery, carjacking, and snatching of valuables have become commonplace, and citizens are living in fear of becoming victims of such crimes. The situation is made worse by the fact that many of these crimes go unsolved, and perpetrators are rarely brought to justice.

This lack of security is having a detrimental effect on the city’s economy, as businesses and investors are hesitant to invest in an environment where there is a high risk of criminal activity. The rise in crime is also negatively impacting tourism in the city.

The government and law enforcement agencies have not been able to address these issues and restore law and order effectively. Many citizens believe that corruption and political interference are preventing the police and other security agencies from effectively dealing with the problem.