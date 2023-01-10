148 people fell victims to crime, 188 suicides reported in Swat during 2022

SWAT: At least 148 people were killed various incidents of crime including enmity during the outgoing year 2022 while 156 incidents of attempted murder took place in Swat District.

According to data available with the police and other quarters concerned, during the year 2022, there were five cases of robbery and 16 cases of dacoity besides 188 suicides were reported during the year out of which 171 were women.

According to the police spokesperson, 188 incidents of suicide were reported throughout the district during the year 2022, among the victims, most of the people were between the age group of 15 to 22 years. Among those who committed suicide – 171 – were women and most of them were married women. The spokesperson informed that a majority of the women committed suicide by consuming poison while some of took their own lives by shooting.

Apart from this, 17 men also committed suicide and most of them had shot dead themselves”, he said.

“In the incidents of suicide, there have been incidents, which were portrayed as suicide, but later the police through investigation established these incidents to be murders and a majority of the women victims were either gunned down poisoned due to honor or domestic abuse. has been,” the police officials pointed out.

The police spokesperson further said that, 148 incidents of murder were reported in 24 police stations during the outgoing year in Swat District. The police have registered the cases of all the incidents and detained 251 accused involved in these incidents.

Similarly, 156 incidents of attempted murder were reported and 342 accused involved in these incidents were arrested and cases were registered against them, he said.

Apart from this, only one of the accused involved in five cases of robbery has been arrested during the year, while 28 accused involved in 16 extortion cases have been arrested.

“A total of 2644 cases were registered during the operations against drug trafficking and 2,603 accused involved in them have been arrested.” he said, added that apart from this, the police arrested 187 people during the action against drug addicts and registered cases against them.