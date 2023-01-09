NATIONAL

SAPM assures support for development of Pakistan Institute of Management

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi, on Monday, termed professional training an essential part of career development and assured all-out support for the advancement of the Pakistan Institute of Management.

He expressed the views while presiding over a meeting during his visit to the Pakistan Institute of Management (PIM) Karachi for reviewing the performance of the institute, said a statement issued here.

Tasneem Qureshi, while emphasizing the significance of training, said that human resource development should be an essential part of every public or private sector entity. Training had never been so essential in the pre-COVID era but now it has become very necessary to equip the staff with necessary skills and skills development through training, he maintained.

The SAPM expressed satisfaction over the performance of the Pakistan Institute of Management and applauded the achievements of the institute. He also assured complete support for further development of the state-owned training institute of Pakistan that had been training the manpower of government organizations, armed forces, and multinational and private organizations.

The Executive Director PIM, Muhammad Syed ul Haque briefed the Special Assistant to PM on Industries and Production about performance of the institute since its establishment and informed about the achievements, issues and challenges being countered by the institute.

The Executive Director requested the SAPM to play his role in the provision of office space for the institute in Islamabad on which the SAPM assured his complete support in this regard.

Later on, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi visited different sections of the Institute.

