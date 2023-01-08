Rs87.5mn relief for plaintiffs on Punjab ombudsman’s order

LAHORE: The Office of Punjab Ombudsman has mediated to provide cumulative financial relief of Rs87.5 million to 16 applicants from different districts who approached the regional offices for the solution of their complaints relating to provincial government departments.

The spokesman stated in a statement issued on Sunday that on the intervention of the ombudsman office, Afrah Ejaz of Lahore has been given pension dues worth Rs2.7 million by the district education authority Faisalabad while the University of Agriculture Faisalabad paid Rs4.2 million to Hafiz Saqib Nawab.

Similarly, one Sheikh Adnan Ahmad received outstanding dues amounting to Rs7.9 million from the district health authority Sheikhupura after the involvement of the ombudsman office, the spokesman noted.

In a similar development, the spokesman mentioned that a plaintiff, Tayyab Azeem Tariq, received a total pending due of Rs21 million from Mayo Hospital Lahore, while Naseer Ahmad succeeded in securing emoluments of Rs15 million from the school education department after the ombudsman office interposed to resolve their issues.

Following the instructions of the ombudsman office regarding the redressal of public complaints, the education department paid Rs2.9 million to Irshad Fatimah of Bahawalpur while deciding her family pension case and provided pension dues of Rs3 million to Khalida Parveen of Jhang.

Similarly, financial assistance of Rs2.2 million and Rs2.5 million has also been given by SED to Adil Aftab and Faiz Elahi of Multan after the disposal of their cases, the spokesman noted.

He further reported the mediation of the ombudsman office has resulted in a payment of employment dues valuing Rs2.4 million to Sheikhupura-based plaintiff Naveeda Kauser by the highways department.

It also paid road contract dues of Rs12 million to Bahawalpur-based applicant Muhammad Afzal and gave Rs3 million to Nasreen Akhtar of Hafizabad as employment dues of her late husband, the spokesman added.

In a similar development, the spokesman added the C&W Department has paid employment dues worth Rs2.6 million to Muhammad Amjad of Vehari, while Dera Ghazi Khan-based widow Riffat un-Nisa has been given long-awaited dues of her late husband amounting to Rs2.2 million.

Meanwhile, the health department has settled the financial aid case of Asma Mushtaq of Toba Tek Singh after the involvement of the ombudsman office and paid Rs2.5 million to her, the spokesman said.