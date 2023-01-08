NATIONAL

8mn people still displaced after summer floods, UN told

By Monitoring Report
Stranded people are evacuated on boats from flood affected areas after heavy monsoon rains in Sukkur, Sindh province, on August 27, 2022. - Heavy rain pounded much of Pakistan on August 26 after the government declared an emergency to deal with monsoon flooding it said had affected more than 30 million people. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

GENEVA: Some eight million people remain “acutely displaced” after last summer’s floods in Pakistan, since waters still have not receded in some areas, the nation’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva said.

Khalil Hashmi told a press conference there was an urgent need for housing, and that flood damage had impacted agriculture, and people’s livelihoods.

Hashmi was speaking ahead of a high-level conference on Climate-Resilient Pakistan next week to be attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Knut Ostby, Resident Representative in Pakistan of the UNDP development agency, told the press conference that more than 1,700 had been killed in the monsoon flooding disaster.

Meanwhile, at least two million homes were destroyed or damaged, along with around 13,000 km of road, 3,000 km of railway track, 439 bridges, and 4.4 million acres of agricultural land.

Since there is still standing water in several areas, “many people cannot get back to their regular livelihoods” and therefore remain reliant on humanitarian assistance, he added.

He also warned that although the Pakistan flooding was “unprecedented,” it could happen in other countries.

The International Conference on Climate-Resilient Pakistan, co-hosted by Pakistan and the United Nations, will take place at the UN Office in Geneva on Monday.

The aim of the conference is to bring together public and private sector leaders to generate international financial support for communities impacted by the floods in Pakistan, as well as to rebuild damaged infrastructure.

