Karachi cleric passes away

WASHINGTON: Religious scholar Ihteram ul-Haq Thanvi passed away in the United States on Sunday, his son said.

Mohtashim ul-Haq Thanvi said his father had been suffering from cancer for the last six months and was receiving medical treatment in Atlanta city in the state of Georgia.

According to him, Thanvi was the eldest son of Ehtisham ul-Haq Thanvi, a scholar, and was the founder of the Jamia Ehtishamia religious school in Karachi.

The cleric was also active in politics and remained associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

His funeral will be held at Georgia Islamic Institute in Atlanta followed by his burial in a nearby cemetery, according to Dunya News.

A prayer and recitation of the Quran will also be arranged at Markazi Jamia Masjid Thanvi in Karachi after Zuhr prayer, ARY News said.