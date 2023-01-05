Pakistan will use floods moot to offer strategies of adaptation to climate change

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan scheduled to take place on January 9 in Geneva, will present Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) to guide as a strategic policy and prioritisation document, a spokesperson for Foreign Office said.

“4RF is a strategic policy and prioritisation document of Pakistan that will guide the recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction after the recent devastating floods in a climate-resilient manner,” Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said during her weekly press briefing.

“It draws from the findings of the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) and presents sequenced priorities across sectors around four strategic objectives.”

Baloch said the document presented a policy framework, a financing strategy, and implementation and monitoring arrangements. It also includes institutional arrangements for its implementation in an open, transparent and collaborative manner with the support of development partners, she added.

Co-chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the event would feature a high-level opening segment, where leaders will make comments supportive of Pakistan.

In his remarks at the conference, the prime minister will outline Pakistan’s vision for rehabilitation and reconstruction in a climate-resilient manner.

The spokesperson said the conference would be a demonstration of the international community’s continued support for the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

Referring to the series of baseless and frivolous accusations made against Pakistan by the foreign minister of India, Baloch said the remarks once again reflected New Delhi’s growing frustration over its failure to malign and isolate Pakistan.

“For a country that has a grandiose vision of itself and its place in the world, India’s obsession with Pakistan is unfathomable and absurd.

India’s continued anti-Pakistan diatribe cannot hide its brazen involvement in fomenting terrorism on Pakistan’s soil; nor can it conceal the reality of state-sponsored terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” the spokesperson said.

She said instead of pointing fingers at others, India should bring an end to its involvement in terrorism, subversion and espionage against Pakistan.

She said that on the first of January, Pakistan and India exchanged lists of nuclear installations and facilities as well as the lists of prisoners in each other’s custody.

Highlighting the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir during 2022, the spokesperson said the Indian forces reportedly killed 214 people, 57 of them in custody or in fake encounters.

“Only last week, four individuals were killed in a fake encounter in Sidhra town in Jammu. There are reports that bodies were charred beyond recognition. We call upon the international human rights machinery and organizations to take note of this tragedy.”

According to available accounts, over 4,000 people remain imprisoned in different jails of occupied Kashmir and India.

She said the political prisoners and human rights defenders continued to be targeted and incarcerated. Pro-freedom leaders, including All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) chairman Masarrat Aalam Bhat, Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Aasiya Andrabi, and prominent rights defender Khurrum Parvaiz continued to languish in detention in fake cases.

In 2022, people from Kashmir were also prevented from exercising their right to freedom of religion and of assembly as the Indian authorities repeatedly prohibited religious gatherings and Friday prayers in the region.

“It is especially important to remember these facts as we observe the Right to Self-Determination Day for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

She said regrettably, the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir have not been able to exercise this right. This day reminds the international community, especially the United Nations, of the imperative of honouring its commitment made 74 years ago towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir and supporting their struggle for self-determination.

“Pakistan will continue to extend unstinted moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their quest for self-determination in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” she added.