Govt to help madrassas impart modern education: PM

Lauds madrassas’ services for protection interests of Pakistan

Discusses various issues with heads of five madrassas boards led by HUI-F chief

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the government would extend its maximum support to the seminaries to help them impart education in accordance with modern-day needs.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-e-Madaris, also assured them for providing maximum administrative autonomy to the seminaries and easing their registration process.

The delegation of Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-e-Madaris (ITM), led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and held a discussion with him on the affairs of madrassas on Wednesday.

Live🔴 Prime Minister Shehbaz talking with delegation of Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-Madaris Pakistanhttps://t.co/uXn25OrZUs — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) January 4, 2023

Lauding the services of the seminaries for religious education, he said that around five million students were studying there free of charge. The seminaries also teach the students to memorize the Holy Quran besides playing their active role to protect Pakistan’s interests.

The heads of five madrassas boards were part of the delegation including : President of Jamiat Ulema Islam-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maulana Mufti Taqi Usmani, Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhri, Mufti Munibur Rehman, Sahibzada Abdul Mustafa Hazarvi, Senator Prof Sajid Mir, Maulana Abdul Malik, Maulana Afzal Haidri, Maulana Abdul Kabir Azad and Maulana Fazal Rahim.

The delegation briefed the prime minister about the issues related to the madrassa boards.

The issues related to the registration of madrassas and the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) were also discussed during the meeting.

On the occasion, the prime minister also organized a lavish dinner for the delegation members.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that madrassa were an important means of promoting Islamic teachings.

“Madrasas can be called a big network of Pakistani and Islamic NGOs. Four to five million children are studying in madrassas in the country,” he added.

“It is the desire of the government to lend a hand in this social service,” he pointed out.

The prime minister also said that the government would extend every kind of help to madrassas for providing education, adding that madrasas always protected the interests of Pakistan.

He said half of the students enrolled in seminaries were girls and thousands of them were orphans. The students were also getting free books and education at the seminaries.

He also expressed condolence over the death of renowned religious scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani and said that not only Pakistan, but the whole Muslim world recognized his services to the religion.

Federal Ministers Rana Tanvir Hussain, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Special Assistant to PM Syed Fahad Hussain and senior officers were also present.