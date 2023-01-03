All set to observe self-determination day

ISLAMABAD: People living on either side of the Line of Control (LoC) as well as in other parts of the world will observe a Right to Self-determination Day on Thursday, to remind the United Nations to implement her resolutions on the Kashmir dispute passed on this day on January 5, 1949.

Rallies will be held and processions will be taken out in all parts across Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the occupied Kashmir, and all over the world.

The day is observed to commemorate the Security Council resolution that promised an UN-sponsored free, fair and impartial plebiscite enabling the people to decide accession of their homeland either to India or Pakistan.

However, India has been constantly frustrating all efforts and demands for the implementation of this resolution.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, a senior leader of the group, while making the announcement in a statement, said the unresolved dispute is a big question mark on the credibility of the United Nations.

“If the UN wants to restore its credibility it needs to implement its resolutions on Kashmir without further delay,” he said.

Gulzar said that seven decades have passed but the promised plebiscite remains unfulfilled to date.

The politician lamented the UN did nothing concrete to implement its resolutions which emboldened India to militarily crush the struggle. He said that by deploying over one million trigger-happy troops, India has turned occupied Kashmir into a gigantic prison.