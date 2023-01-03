NATIONAL

Caretaker government by March, elections in July, Zaidi claims

By Monitoring Report

KARACHI: Syed Shabbar Zaidi, former chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), claimed a caretaker setup would be installed by March to replace the incumbent Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government.

In a tweet, Zaidi said that general elections will be held in July and the new government will deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and revive the programme.

“Let me clarify my position on future set-up. Not suggesting anything unconstitutional. […] Anything else will [be] suicidal for Pakistan, PTI, PDM and people,” wrote Zaidi.

Earlier, he had claimed that a four-week timeframe was given to the government to cobble together a caretaker administration following a deadlock between the lender and Pakistan.

Previously, some sections of the media, widely understood to be sympathetic to the military, demanded to suspend democracy and replace the government with a cabinet of experts, tasked with stabilising the collapsing economy before new elections could be held.

However, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will oppose any attempt to impose a technocrat government in the country, said its senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry last week, as journalists considered close to the establishment floated wordy proposals for an administration made up exclusively of non-aligned experts.

