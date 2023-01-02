NATIONAL

Federal govt authority to tax immoveable property challenged in LHC

By TLTP

LAHORE: The authority of the federal government to tax immovable property has been challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

According to the details, the court issued a notice to the federal government, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and other parties to the response.

The TLTP learnt that the court also issued a 27A notice to the Attorney General for Pakistan for assistance to the LHC in this petition.

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza heard the applications of Mohammad Usman Khalid and others and also ordered the consolidation of all the applications in this regard.

Muhammad Mohsin Virk Advocate and other lawyers appeared on behalf of the petitioners and took a stand that after the 18th Amendment of the Constitution of Pakistan, the federal government does not have the authority to tax immovable property.

The lawyers of the petitioners took a stand that it is the authority of the provincial government to fix a tax on immovable property.

It was requested the court annul the initiative of the federal government to impose a tax on immovable property and order the federal government to stop tax on the immovable property till the final decision of the case.

Previous article
SC fixes hearing of suo moto notice in Arshad Sharif murder for Jan 5th
TLTP
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Jahangir Khan honours Squash Head Coach Naveed Alam

KARACHI: Squash legend and former world champion Jahangir Khan has said that the role of qualified coaches in searching for new talent in squash...

Taliban govt seeks economic self-sufficiency

Significant Drop: 12 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in 24 hours

Israeli strike on Damascus airport kills four

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.