NSC vows to respond ‘with full force’ to those challenge country

Senior civil, military leaders briefed on economic as well as security situation

NSC meeting will continue on Jan 2, to further decisions in light of proposals

ISLAMABAD: Senior civilian and military leaders on Friday reiterated the resolve to respond “with full force” to those who challenge the country while terming “terrorists the enemies of Pakistan” – at the meeting of National Security Committee (NSC) – the highest decision-making forum on foreign policy and national security.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) after the moot, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the NSC meeting, which reviewed the country’s economic and security situation with special focus on recent spate of terrorist attacks.

The federal ministers, service chiefs and heads of intelligence agencies attended the meeting. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar briefed the participants about the economic situation and challenges of the country and briefed the participants about the economic strategy and the measures adopted by the government.

During the meeting, the heads of intelligence institutions gave a detailed briefing to the participants on the law and order situation in the country, the recent wave of terrorism, and steps to tackle it.

“Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar briefed the meeting on the situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan’s relationship with the interim government in Kabul.”

“We are in trouble but not defaulting,” said a participant of the meeting of NSC. The participant confirmed that the NSC was given briefing on terrorism, economy and Afghanistan.

This was the first meeting of the NSC since the change of army command and came at a time when Pakistan is facing multiple challenges including dwindling foreign reserves and the resurgence of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The PMO statement reads that participants of the meeting expressed an “unequivocal opinion” that Pakistan’s national interests would not be compromised and no one would be allowed to harm the country’s national security.

“The basic interests of Pakistan’s survival, security, and development will be protected with great courage, consistency, and steadfastness.”

The participants also paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs against terrorism, expressed sympathy and condolence to their families, and collectively prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.

“The meeting expressed determination that terrorists are enemies of Pakistan. The entire nation is united on one narrative against terrorism and terrorists. Those who challenge Pakistan will get a full-force response,” the statement asserted.

It added that the NSC meeting will continue on Monday, January 2, in which further decisions will be taken in light of the proposals.

According to sources, decision to convene the NSC meeting was taken in a meeting between PM Shehbaz and Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir held on Thursday.

The meeting between the two took place a day after the corps commanders’ conference at the General Headquarters where the surge in terrorism incidents dominated the agenda.

Alarming rise in terror incidents

Over the past few months, the law and order situation in the country has worsened, with terrorist groups like the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Islamic State group, and Gul Bahadur Group carrying out attacks. On the other hand, insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up subversive activities and formalised a nexus with the TTP.

The incident at Khyberpakhtunkhwa Police’s Counter-Terrorism Department interrogation centre in Bannu and the botched suicide bombing attempt in Islamabad not only set off alarm bells in the power corridors but also left several countries worried about the security of their nationals.

The US, UK, Australia and Saudi Arabia have issued advisories, asking their nationals to restrict movements in Pakistan and avoid non-essential trips.