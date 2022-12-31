NATIONAL

2022 was terrible for economy, Fawad says

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - APRIL 11: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, former Pakistan's Minister of Information speaks to media outside of the parliament, on April 11, 2022 in Islamabad, Pakistan. Pakistan's parliament on Monday elected Shehbaz Sharif, the three-time chief minister of the key province of Punjab, as the country's new prime minister. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The government, in liaison with a “puppet” election commission, was making a mockery of the public and the Constitution of the country, said Fawad Chaudhry, senior vice president of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, on Saturday

Criticising the government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition, the former minister said 2022 proved disastrous for the economy as the cost of living soared owing to political instability.

A series of shocks — from flooding to surging inflation — cause the nation’s external, fiscal and economic metrics to further deteriorate.

Just last week, Pakistan was downgraded by S&P Global Ratings, an American credit rating agency, which cut its score by a notch to CCC+ from B-. The agency said it expected Pakistan’s dwindling foreign reserves to remain under pressure in 2023.

In his tweet, Chaudhry urged the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to enforce its judgement regarding local government elections in the capital.

His tweet came as the government and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) moved intra-court appeals in the high court against its verdict requiring the tribunal to hold elections in Islamabad on Saturday.

Previous article
Tarar: Imran wants ‘selection’, govt wants election
Next article
Seminar urges increased dairy cooperation between Pakistan and China
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Nadal crashes in season-opening match as Swiatek cruises at United Cup

SYDNEY: Rafael Nadal lost his opening match of the season Saturday in the countdown to the defence of his Australian Open title, but women's...

Seminar urges increased dairy cooperation between Pakistan and China

Tarar: Imran wants ‘selection’, govt wants election

Imran’s government left country on brink of bankruptcy: minister

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.