2022 was terrible for economy, Fawad says

LAHORE: The government, in liaison with a “puppet” election commission, was making a mockery of the public and the Constitution of the country, said Fawad Chaudhry, senior vice president of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, on Saturday

Criticising the government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition, the former minister said 2022 proved disastrous for the economy as the cost of living soared owing to political instability.

2022 کا سال پاکستان کی معیشت کیلئے تباہ کن ثابت ہوا امپورٹڈ حکومت کو ملک پر مسلط کرنے کا بھیانک کھیل ملک کیلئے تباہ کن ثابت ہوا تمام اعشاریہ منفی ہوگئے، معیشت کی تباہی کی بنیادی وجہ سیاسی عدم استحکام ہے pic.twitter.com/A908alG6kU — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 31, 2022

A series of shocks — from flooding to surging inflation — cause the nation’s external, fiscal and economic metrics to further deteriorate.

Just last week, Pakistan was downgraded by S&P Global Ratings, an American credit rating agency, which cut its score by a notch to CCC+ from B-. The agency said it expected Pakistan’s dwindling foreign reserves to remain under pressure in 2023.

In his tweet, Chaudhry urged the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to enforce its judgement regarding local government elections in the capital.

His tweet came as the government and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) moved intra-court appeals in the high court against its verdict requiring the tribunal to hold elections in Islamabad on Saturday.