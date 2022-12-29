CITY

ECP seeks removal of Karachi, Hyderabad’s district administrators

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday asked the Sindh government again to withdraw the appointment of Karachi and Hyderabad district administrators.

The ECP once again issued a letter to Sindh Chief Secretary Muhammad Sohail Rajput, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the appointment of three government officials as the district administrators.

According to the election commission, there is a ban in place on transfers and postings of government officials ahead of the local government (LG) polls in Karachi and Hyderabad.

