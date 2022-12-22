Govt to extend all out support to make Climate Resilient Pakistan conference successful

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar on Thursday discussed the proposed plan for the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan to be held on 9th January, 2023 in Geneva.

The Finance minister chaired an Inter Ministerial meeting on Donors Conference, at Finance Division. Minister for Climate Change Ms. Sherry Rehman, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Information & Broadcasting Ms. Maryam Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ms. Hina Rabbani Khar, Minister of State for Petroleum Mr. Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Mr. Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Mr. Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretary Finance, Secretary MoFA, Secretary Climate Change, Secretary Planning Division, Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Secretary Information & Broadcasting and other senior officers from concerned ministries participated in the meeting.

The meeting discussed the proposed plan for the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan to be held on 9th January, 2023 in Geneva.

The conference co-hosted by the Government of Pakistan and the United Nations aims to garner international support for the people and Government of Pakistan to build back Climate resilient Pakistan after the devastating floods of 2022. It will also secure international humanitarian support for reconstruction and rehabilitation arrangements for the post-flood recovery.

Secretary MoFA gave a detailed presentation on the draft agenda of the proposed conference with modalities, invitees, potential donors, and schedule of the conference. It was informed that heads of States and Governments from a number of countries, UN agencies as well as leaders from private sector, civil society, and international development and financial institutions will participate in the conference. Prime Minister of Pakistan and the UN Secretary General will speak at the high- level opening segment.

The participants suggested re-articulation and reconsideration of some agendas with modifications to make the conference more participatory and meaningful and to present a strong case for Pakistan at the international forum. All the participants agreed to extend all out support to make the conference successful.