PML-N likely to use no-confidence vote card to prevent PA dissolution

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has devised a plan to block imminent dissolution of the Punjab Assembly (PA) on Friday December 23.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a party meeting at his Model Town residence. PML-N leaders including Khwaja Saad Rafique, Ayaz Sadiq, Ataullah Tarar and Malik Ahmed Khan attended the meeting wherein consultation regarding the dissolution of assemblies was held.

The PML-N huddle decided that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi would be asked to obtain a vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly. Furthermore, the party lawmakers have been asked to stay in Lahore this week.

If CM Elahi fails to secure the vote of confidence, he would lose the power to dissolve the assembly. A day earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Federal ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema, Chaudhry Saalik Hussain and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Malik Ahmad Khan were present. Both bigwigs pledged to strengthen mutual cooperation and collaboration to take the country out of economic and political turmoil.