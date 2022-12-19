NATIONAL

PML-N likely to use no-confidence vote card to prevent PA dissolution

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has devised a plan to block imminent dissolution of the Punjab Assembly (PA) on Friday December 23.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a party meeting at his Model Town residence. PML-N leaders including Khwaja Saad Rafique, Ayaz Sadiq, Ataullah Tarar and Malik Ahmed Khan attended the meeting wherein consultation regarding the dissolution of assemblies was held.

The PML-N huddle decided that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi would be asked to obtain a vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly. Furthermore, the party lawmakers have been asked to stay in Lahore this week.

If CM Elahi fails to secure the vote of confidence, he would lose the power to dissolve the assembly. A day earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Federal ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema, Chaudhry Saalik Hussain and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Malik Ahmad Khan were present. Both bigwigs pledged to strengthen mutual cooperation and collaboration to take the country out of economic and political turmoil.

Previous article
Khan forms committee to work out seat adjustment with PML-Q
Next article
Sheikh Rashid urges President to use powers to ensure elections
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

North Korean defector stages one-man demo against Kim Jong-un’s ‘autocratic rule’

-- Urges Pakistan’s support for millions suffering under 'oppressive regime' ISLAMABAD: Jooil Kim, a North Korean military officer who defected and lives in self-exile in...

Bannu CTD hostage situation continues as militants reiterate demand for safe passage

Argentina awaits to welcome home Messi and World Cup winners

After World Cup, Qatar seeks Olympic gold

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.