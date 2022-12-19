PM, Zardari vow not to let anybody create ‘political instability’

Shehbaz discusses ‘possible’ dissolution of PA with Ch Shujaat

PML-N chief urges to expedite consultations with PDM parties to prevent dissolution

LAHORE: Following PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s announcement regarding dissolution of Punjab and KP assembly on Dec 23, “political wheeling and dealing” has intensified as the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaderships have been busy weighing up fallout of any such action and options available to stop Imran Khan from taking this [absolute action].

Though it was Sunday – a holiday – both the PML-N and PPP leadership were on their toes, holding marathon of meetings…. to devise a comprehensive strategy for [dealing] with the situation.

In this connection, former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari visited Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif at his residence in Lahore and discussed country’s political situation and ‘possible’ dissolution of Punjab Assembly.

کیاپنجاب خان کےساتھ سے نکل گیا؟؟ سابق صدر اور پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی کے شریک چیئرمین آصف علی زرداری ماڈل ٹاؤن پہنچ گئے،وزیراعظم شہباز شریف نے سابق صدر آصف علی زرداری کی آمد پر ان کا استقبال کیا،دونوں قائدین ملکی معاشی و سیاسی صورتحال پر غور کریں گے۔ pic.twitter.com/QxHbLdZj4i — waqar satti 🇵🇰 (@waqarsatti) December 18, 2022

According to details, the former president called on PM Shehbaz Sharif at his residence in Model Town and discussed ‘possible’ dissolution of Punjab Assembly.

During the meeting, the prime minister apprised Asif Zardari of the former’s meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Meanwhile, sources said that PM Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari agreed to increase cooperation with Chaudhry Shujaat. Both the leaders also agreed to task Chaudhry Shujaat for stopping dissolution of Punjab Assembly, sources added.

Sources claimed that the two leaders also decided not to approach Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi directly till a “green signal” from the PML-Q president. They also decided to keep a close eye on the current political situation, sources added.

Both Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari discussed in detail the overall political and economic situation in the country. During the meeting held at the Model Town residence of the prime minister, they agreed that nobody would be allowed to create political instability in the country.

They decided to take decisive action against those who were conspiring to push the country toward economic default.

They consulted on matters related to relief to the public and increasing economic activities in the country. The former president appreciated the efforts of the prime minister to reduce the prices of petroleum products. The two leaders agreed to speed up relief activities for the rehabilitation of flood affectees and to save them from the harsh winter.

They concurred that the allied parties would enhance their political strength. They were unanimous in their view that political stability was imperative for the economic progress of Pakistan and they would go to any extent to save Pakistan from economic hardship.

They resolved that the coalition government would continue to move forward for political stability and economic development.

The special assistants to the prime minister Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan and Attaullah Tarar were also present during the meeting.

PM Shehbaz consults Nawaz over dissolution issue

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday consulted PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif over the political situation that emerged after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s announcement to dissolve the two provincial assemblies on December 23 (Friday).

Reportedly, the PML-N chief urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to expedite consultations with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties to prevent the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

Both bigwigs also discussed the option of no-confidence motion in the Punjab assembly.

PM meets Ch Shujaat

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence in Lahore and discussed country’s ‘political and economic situation’.

According to a statement, PM Shehbaz Sharif – during his meeting with the PML-Q President – enquired after his health and presented him a bouquet.

وزیراعظم شہبازشریف کی مسلم لیگ (ق)کے صدر چوہدری شجاعت حسین کی لاہور میں رہائش گاہ آمد

وزیراعظم نےچوہدری شجاعت حسین کی خیریت دریافت کی

وزیراعظم نےچودھری شجاعت حسین کو پھولوں کا گلدستہ بھی پیش کیا

وزیراعظم شہبازشریف اور چوہدری شجاعت حسین نےسیاسی صورتحال پر بھی تبادلہ خیال کیا pic.twitter.com/iVPD1N0ZYZ — PML(N) (@pmln_org) December 18, 2022

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the prevailing political and economic situation in the country. The prime minister apprised Chaudhry Shujaat of the measures taken by the government to restore economy and provide relief to the public.

The PML-Q president acknowledged the efforts of PM Shehbaz Sharif to rid the country and its people of the problems being faced. Moreover, Ch Shujaat and the premier agreed to strengthen their mutual cooperation in the future.

Both the leaders agreed that political stability and close cooperation were essential to get the country out of the problems it is facing, the press release added.

National Food Security Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, Board of Investment Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain — Chaudhry Shujaat’s son — and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan were also present.

The meeting came a day after PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced that his governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will dissolve their assemblies on December 23 (Friday) to pave the way for fresh elections.

The former prime minister made the announcement in a video address with Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan by his side.

It is pertinent to mention that the incumbent Punjab Chief Minister Elahi belongs to the PML-Q but has chosen to side with Imran and be PTI’s ally.

Elahi has time and again publicly declared that the Punjab Assembly is the PTI chief’s mandate and that he will dissolve the assembly whenever Imran tells him to.