Dissolution declaration

PTI chief seems to have got out of the corner in which he had painted himself by announcing a date for the dissolution of the Punjab and KP assemblies, December 23. However, while it may seem that Mr Khan has charged out of that corner, the question arises why did he give the assemblies so many more days of life? If either assembly, or perhaps both, use this opportunity to pass some legislation, the delay would make a certain sense. It cannot merely be a matter of certain executive decisions, because they simply need the CM to sign off, which means they only need as much time as it takes to get the file in front of the CM. Whatever the reason, the oppositions in both provinces have been afforded more time to take whatever preventive measures they can, whether it be moving of a vote of no-confidence against the CM, or for the Governor to ask the CM to take a vote of confidence from the assembly.

Mr Khan’s announcement should have been enough, but the real imponderable, is Punjab CM Ch Pervez Elahi. KP CM Mahmood Khan, though a loyal partyman, has made it clear he will only advise a dissolution if Ch Perbvez dissolves in Punjab first. He has not made clear what will be his position if a Punjab dissolution is rendered doubtful and ends up in the courts, which is another possibility that might occur. Ch Pervez was present for Mr Khan’s announcement, and has repeatedly said he would do the needful as soon as Mr Khan told him, However, there are many reasons why he would not like to dissolve, not the least being that he would no longer main CM.

- Advertisement -

Another reason why Mr Khan may have delayed, is that he wants to give some time to the coalition to reconsider, and give him what this entire exercise is supposed to be for, a fresh election date. There are certainly some backchannel talks going on, with President Arif Alvi playing a lead role for the PTI. However, the opposition might find it more suitable have it out now in two provinces, and even if the result is unfavourable, to hang on to the last possible moment, which will be next October. Now that Mr Khan, after three weeks of threatening a dissolution somewhere in an indeterminate future, has now given a firm date, but it is only when the dissolutions occur, and are made to stick, that the nation will believe.