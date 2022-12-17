NATIONAL

Rejecting remand request, magistrate sends Aamir Liaquat’s wife to jail

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The Judicial Magistrate District East on Saturday turned the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) request for physical remand of Dania Shah, the third wife of late televangelist Aamir Liaquat, in a case of leaking his video.

Shah had been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing earlier this week from the Southern Punjab city of Lodhran for allegedly leaking and making viral a private video of Aamir Liaquat without his consent. A complaint in this regard had been filed by Aamir Liaquat’s first wife Bushra.

On Saturday, the FIA produced Dania Shah in the court of Judicial Magistrate South, seeking her physical remand. The magistrate, however, asked the FIA to explain how they had jurisdiction to hear the case. “The Incident took place near Tariq Road in Karachi, hence the suspect should be presented before the relevant court,” the magistrate said.

The FIA prosecutor said that this was a case of cybercrime. The video was seen everywhere, hence there is no issue of jurisdiction, the prosecutor argued.

The investigator in the case said that the suspect recorded a video of private moment from the victim’s bedroom and then posted it online to make it viral. He sought remand of the suspect to conduct further investigations in the case.

The prosecutor added that the suspect was part of a larger gang and that she was not acting alone. After hearing the arguments, the court directed the FIA to present her before the relevant court, that of district east.

She was then presented before district magistrate east who denied FIA’s application for physical remand. Instead, the court sent her to jail on judicial remand.

After being arrested in the Southern Punjab city of Lodhran on Thursday by FIA’s cybercrime wing on charges of leaking his inappropriate videos without his consent, she was brought to Karachi and was taken to court to seek her remand on Friday, but the FIA team missed the judge. She was then presented in court on Saturday.

New Mobile Device Recovered

Meanwhile, the FIA sources informed that Dania Shah was being interrogated over the leakage of objectionable video of her husband late Dr Amir Liaqut, adding that a new mobile device had been recovered from the suspect at the time of her arrest.

While recording her statement, she told FIA that the old mobile device was sold, however, the FIA accused Dania of recording and sharing the videos from old mobile device.

According to details, Dania shah arrested on Thursday for allegedly sharing some inappropriate videos of Aamir Liaqat on social media.

 

Staff Report
Staff Report

