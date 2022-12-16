PML-N to spare no effort for development: Muqam

SWAT: Adviser to Prime Minister on Political & Public Affairs and PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President, Engineer Amir Muqam, welcomed thousands of people into Muslim League (Nawaz) at a workers’ convention held in Shangla. “The PML-N will play an active role in the development of this region and will leave no stone unturned in the service of the nation and will try to come up expectations of the people.”

These views were expressed by Advisor to the Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam while addressing a workers convention held in Shahpur, Shangla. The Workers’ Convention was part of a series of rallies held to celebrate “the apology tendered by British Newspaper Daily Mail” from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

On the occasion, a large number of people joined PML-N, including former Tehsil Nazim (Alpuri) Mohib Bacha and the entire family of Subedar Alamzeb Khan (deceased) along with thousands of companions.

The adviser, while commenting on the ongoing situation in the country, said that the incompetent rulers imposed in the province for nine years and on the federal government for four years have nothing to their merit except for lies, hypocrisy, corruption and looting. He said that Imran Niazi and his party have wasted time and only made false accusations against political opponents, but they are thankful to Allah for Pakistani as well as international courts have declared the leadership of PML-N as “Saadiq and Ameen”.

Amir Muqam further said that Imran tried to degrade the prestige of Pakistan around the globe and branded “Pakistanis as thieves.” He said that the major newspaper from London i.e. Daily Mail’s apology to Shahbaz Sharif is a cause of pride for the entire nation. The advisor said that on one hand, there was no money for salaries in the treasuries of our province, still the resources of the province were squandered on a long march, Imran and his party will be held accountable for this abuse of resources. He said that Imran took advantage of the sincerity of Pathans, first he promised the resignation of Shehbaz Sharif but then announced his own resignation, but that too turned out to be a lie.

The advisor added that he had hoped that the people would get rid of these incompetent rulers through the latter’s resignations. He said that in order to save his own politics, Imran Niazi had innocent Pakistanis misbehave and break Saudi laws at Haram Sharif, but it was Shahbaz Sharif who forgave them and had the heavy fines imposed on them waved off. Engineer Amir Muqam said that Imran Niazi, in order to save his politics, accused the same institution for the Kenya tragedy, which he himself had commended on many occasions when he held office.

He further said that Imran brought the economy of the country to the verge of collapse, was caught stealing a watch, but he is still dreaming of becoming the prime minister, fortunately his reality has now been revealed to the public. The adviser further said that Imran’s party members claim that they would lay down their life for Imran but are now reluctant even to sign a resignation for their leader. He said that Imran Niazi deceived the nation over building houses and claims of giving out billions of jobs but failed miserably to deliver on his promises. He said that the future of Pakistan is tired to Muslim League-N, which has demonstrated its capabilities by managing the country in these difficult times. He said that the leadership of PML-N is busy working round the clock and urges us to work with the same dedication.