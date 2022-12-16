Came to power with slogans of prosperity, ‘imported rulers’ wiping out poor: KP CM

SWAT: Lashing out at the imported rulers, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Friday said that the “cabal of corrupt” rulers who came into power by raising slogans against inflation and poverty were actually wiping out the poor.

“The imported conglomerate has nothing to do with national interest or welfare of common citizens, rather these people, came into power through regime change conspiracy, have solely aimed abolition of corruption cases against them. To succeed in their nefarious intentions, they have jeopardized the credibility of accountability institutions and have put its role at stake,” Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said while addressing media persons and a public gathering during his visit to district Swat and Malakand here on Friday.

The KP CM threatened to stage a protest in front of the Parliament Building if the “imported federal government” failed to pay the long-due Rs189 billion in arrears to the province. “We will not come back until funds of the province’s share are paid,” he warned, adding that the federal government wants to sabotage the ongoing development process in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by withholding the rights of the province, described it as “undemocratic and heinous action.” He maintained that since the regime change at center, the law & order situation across the country has deteriorated.

Earlier, the KP CM arrived in swat on a day long visit to Malakand division where he inaugurated sub campus of the University of Swat at Dargai along with performing the groundbreaking of seven development projects in Swat and Malakand, which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs11 billion cumulatively.

According to details, the Chief Minister formally performed the groundbreaking of 23km long Mankyal-Bada Sarai Road, which would be rehabilitated at a cost of Rs5.70 billion. The project also includes the construction of four bridges and two rest areas at different sites. The Chief Minister termed the project of great importance for the area and said that the provincial government was going to establish an Integrated Tourism Zone at Mankyal, which, on completion, will promote tourism activities and generate livelihood opportunities for the locals. Mahmood Khan also laid the foundation stone of 2.5km long Chaprial Bypass road and 10km long Baryam to Wanai road project. Both the roads would be rehabilitated at a cost of Rs1.16 billion cumulatively. Similarly, the formal groundbreaking of 57km long Shomozai-Kabal-Kanju-Matta-Bagh Dheri road was performed, which will be completed at a cost of Rs3.94 billion.

Later, the Chief Minister during his visit to Dargai, district Malakand, formally inaugurated a University Campus at Dargai. He also laid the foundation stone of upgradation of Government Technical Vocational Centre Dargai to the level of Government Polytechnic Institute and the establishment of Rescue Services 1122 Station at Dargai. Both the projects will be completed at a total cost of Rs60 million.

Talking to the media persons at Swat, the KP CM made it clear that they will oppose the imposition of taxes on Malakand division, adding that the newly-merged tribal districts and Malakand division should be declared as tax free zone for the next 10 years. He said that presently, people of these areas were unable to afford the burden of taxes.

Touching upon the self-centered policies of the political figures related with PDM, the CM regretted politicising of development projects, adding that PDM leaders should come up with new projects in the larger interest of the people.

Addressing the public gathering at Dargai, the KP CM said that the incumbent provincial government had presented a historic budget of Rs1,300 billion for the current fiscal year. Revolutionary initiatives like Sehat Card, Education Card and Monthly Honorarium for Aaima Karam have been reflected in the budget. Mahmood Khan said that the PTI government believed in the investment in human capital, saying the welfare initiatives taken by his government during the past four years had started yielding positive results. The Chief Minister on the occasion also announced a new Tehsil “Utmanzai” in district Malakand, which was the long-standing demand of the people.