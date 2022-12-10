NATIONAL

Minister distances government from Swati witch-hunt

By Staff Report
Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah (C) speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on May 24, 2022. - Pakistani police detained hundreds of supporters of ousted prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party ahead of a major sit-in planned by the former leader, senior party members and police sources said on May 24. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Rana Sanauallah Khan rejected the claim the cases against Azam Swati were a part of “political revenge”, who is accused of sending out tweets critical of the army, observing that the senator of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party targeted “two institutions” and not the entire government.

Addressing a news conference, the minister for interior, who is a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart, said: “If we wanted to file cases against them [PTI leaders] or wanted to treat them how they treated us. We would have filed cases of heroin against them.”

He added the barrage of mysterious complaints filed against Swati was registered in “accordance with the law.” “Just yesterday, the Balochistan High Court (BHC) quashed cases against him. On the other hand, we have contested our cases for years,” he lamented.

Moving on to the alleged audio leak of former finance minister Shaukat Tarin, Khan said the finance czar “talked about sabotaging” the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

“They don’t have the authority [of the government] so they are bent upon destroying the economy,” he said.

“Why shouldn’t the cases against the members of the coalition government be closed since they are being closed after litigation?” he asked.

Referring to the defamation case against Daily Mail, a British newspaper, related to corruption allegations against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Khan claimed the newspaper accepted its fault and apologised for it.

He claimed that the newspaper made that mistake at former federal minister Shahzad Akbar’s behest.

“Imran Khan leveled false allegations against others while he himself was involved in corruption,” he alleged, adding the party should also apologise to the nation for false cases.

Talking about the talks between the government and the PTI, Khan said the government was ready for “unconditional talks”. He added President Dr Arif Alvi was playing a role to facilitate a dialogue between the two groups.

“This was also done before by Parvez Khattak, Asad Qaiser, Fawad Chaudhry, and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, however, the former prime minister did not listen to them,” claimed the minister.

When asked about disgraced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return from London, the minister said the party has requested him to be present for the next election campaign, and the former prime minister has accepted it.

He expressed hope that the “institution” will stand by its commitment to stay “apolitical”. “Army is an organised institution where an individual’s policy doesn’t work, that there would be [former army chief] Bajwa sahib or [current] Asim Munir’s policy,” the minister said.

He said it was the institution’s decision that the army will stay ‘apolitical’. It was the institution’s policy and it still is,” he added.

A petition has been filed seeking the acquittal of Khan in the drug case against him. His counsel, Farhad Shah, during the hearing, informed the court that two narcotics officials denied the allegations against the minister.

The petition claimed the case had been filed on the political vendetta, hence, the minister should be acquitted.

Previous articleFive journalists killed on the job in Pakistan in 2022: report
Next articlePakistan urges action to improve governance of seas
Staff Report

NATIONAL

One dead, seven hurt in Balochistan explosion: police

QUETTA: At least one person was killed and seven wounded in a blast that went off outside a shopping centre in the Awaran district...
Read more
NATIONAL

Swati taken to Sindh after Balochistan release in army criticism case

KARACHI: Sindh police have taken custody of Azam Khan Swati, a senator of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, a day after the Balochistan High...
Read more
NATIONAL

UN: More aid needed as winter descends over flood victims

NEW YORK: With the arrival of winter, the humanitarian needs of the flood-hit people of Pakistan have intensified and more resources are urgently needed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court dismisses drugs case against Sana

LAHORE: A court in Lahore has acquitted Rana Sanaullah Khan of smuggling heroin in his car, ending a high-profile case that focused public interest...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan urges action to improve governance of seas

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has called for urgent action to improve the governance of the oceans as their “sustenance and sustainability” was inextricably linked with...
Read more
NATIONAL

Five journalists killed on the job in Pakistan in 2022: report

ISLAMABAD: Russia’s war in Ukraine, chaos in Haiti and rising violence by criminal groups in Mexico contributed to a sharp spike in the number...
Read more
