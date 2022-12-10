NATIONAL

Imran led ‘propaganda group’ used Daily Mail to hamper Pakistan’s foreign aid: Marriyum

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said the PTI was not a political party but a “propaganda group” which was led by a “foreign funded Fitna agent Imran Khan” who used the Daily Mail to hamper Pakistan’s foreign aid.

Addressing a press conference here, she said that Imran Khan’s announcement of dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assemblies was only a bluff. She dared him to make public the resignations of his party’s members of the two assemblies.

The minister alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ran dirty trends on social media through the foreign funding received by its leader for fulfilling his anti-Pakistan agenda.

Imran Khan had been accusing others of gulping the money received in the name of natural disasters, but he himself utilized the charitable donations for his personal and political gains.

“Imran Khan himself has been convicted for all the crimes for which he sent all his political opponents behind the bars during the last four years,” she said. He was accusing others of wrongdoings which he himself committed, she added.

The minister said that the “foreign agent led party” was a propaganda group which had not only harmed the country’s foreign policy and economy while being in power but also continued pursuing that “nefarious agenda” even after ouster from the government.

She said that in 2018, Pakistan’s growth rate was 6.2 percent while inflation rate was only 3 per cent. The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had been launched by 2016 and due to which the new generation was getting job opportunities while load shedding problem was overcome by completion of several power projects, she added.

But unfortunately, political instability was brought in the country as the thrice popularly elected prime minister was sent home on a ludicrous claim of not taking salary from his son’s firm, she added.

Previous articlePakistan a leading voice on protection against racism, Islamophobia: Bilawal
Next articleBook Review: Anwar Jamal’s Spiritual Poetry
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PML-N plans improving ‘public image’ in Punjab ahead of polls

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to intensify political activities in Punjab, with the resolve to provide relief to people before general elections. According...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran sticks to Punjab, KP assemblies’ dissolution to force snap polls

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan Sunday reiterated his resolve for making all out efforts for holding early elections which he...
Read more
NATIONAL

BRI aims at sharing fruits of China’s development with developing world: Li Bijian

KARACHI: Chinese Consul General Karachi Mr Li Bijian has said that China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) aims at sharing the fruits of China's...
Read more
NATIONAL

COAS briefed on Balochistan situation during two-day visit: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir went to different institutions in Quetta and Turbat and given briefing during his two-day...
Read more
NATIONAL

Four ‘terrorists’ crossing into Pakistan killed in Afghan border IBO

PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have killed four terrorism suspects allegedly crossing into Pakistan through Afghanistan border in an intelligence-based...
Read more
NATIONAL

Book Review: Anwar Jamal’s Spiritual Poetry

Anwar Jamal’s Spiritual Poetry By Syed Afsar Sajid ‘Gul-e-Sarsabad’ authored by Anwar Jamal, published by ‘Sukhan Saraye’ Publications, Multan Anwar Jamal is a reputed veteran writer, poet,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Four ‘terrorists’ crossing into Pakistan killed in Afghan border IBO

PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have killed four terrorism suspects allegedly crossing into Pakistan through Afghanistan border in an intelligence-based...

Book Review: Anwar Jamal’s Spiritual Poetry

Imran led ‘propaganda group’ used Daily Mail to hamper Pakistan’s foreign aid: Marriyum

Pakistan a leading voice on protection against racism, Islamophobia: Bilawal

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.