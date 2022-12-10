Pakistan a leading voice on protection against racism, Islamophobia: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: As the world observes International Human Rights Day on Saturday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan was a leading voice on issues such as the right to development, and protection against racism, Islamophobia, and xenophobia.

The foreign minister, in his message, said that Pakistan joined the international community in commemorating the 74th anniversary of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights (UDHR).

He said on the Day, Pakistan celebrated its achievements and reaffirmed its resolve to uphold the universally agreed human rights norms, principles and values.

He said the 1973 Constitution guaranteed equal rights for all and equal protection of law.

“We are proud of our many achievements and the advancements made in women empowerment, child rights and the freedom of speech in Pakistan. Every successive generation has contributed to upholding of equality, dignity and human rights,” he remarked.

He said Pakistan had consistently made contributions including to global efforts, including at UN human rights bodies, to advance the ideals of human dignity, freedom and justice for all.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan had been at the forefront of the development of global human rights agenda – from its contribution in development of Universal Declaration on Human Rights and the International Convention on Elimination of Racial Discrimination to the landmark International Conferences on Human Rights in Vienna and the Beijing Conference on Women.

He said Pakistan had also been a champion of the rights of people living under colonialism and foreign occupation. It supported freedom movements of peoples living under colonialism in Africa and Asia, advocated against Apartheid and has been a leading voice against genocide, he added.

Foreign Minister Bilawal said Pakistan continued to be a firm advocate for the right of self-determination of the peoples of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir as they had every right to realize their aspirations for dignity, liberty and human rights.