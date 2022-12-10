England dismisses Pakistan for 202, takes lead in second Test

MULTAN: Pakistan collapsed to be 202 all out against England as the visitors took a 79-run lead on a turning wicket in the second Test on Saturday.

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach struck three times and Joe Root picked up two wickets in an over as Pakistan lost eight wickets for 95 runs in the opening session on Day Two.

Leach finished with 4-98 while Root took 2-23 as the three England fast bowlers — Mark Wood (2-40), Ollie Robinson (1-2) and James Anderson (1-16) — also squeezed out Pakistan batters with their reverse swing.

The last-wicket pair of Faheem Ashraf (22) and debutant Abrar Ahmed (7 not out) added 23 runs to extend the session by half an hour before Wood wrapped up Pakistan’s innings by having Ashraf caught at deep backward square leg.

Leach snared the key wickets of half century-maker Saud Shakeel (63), Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz while Robinson clean-bowled captain Babar Azam off his second ball as most of Pakistan’s batters fell to poor shots.

Root then had Agha Salman caught at short mid-on and Mohammad Ali was caught in the slip as Pakistan lost three wickets without a run to stumble at 169-8.

Spinner Abrar Ahmed’s seven-wicket haul in his debut Test had limited aggressive England to 281 in the first innings on a Multan Cricket Stadium wicket where spinners are getting appreciable assistance.

Resuming on 107-2, Babar and Shakeel started confidently and took the score to 142 inside the first half-hour before Pakistan’s batting crumbled against Leach.

Lefthanded Shakeel, who made a half-century in Pakistan’s 74-run defeat in his debut Test at Rawalpindi, survived a close run-out before completing his second successive 50 off 66 balls with a swept boundary against Leach.

Robinson ignited the collapse when Babar, who made 75 off 95 balls, was outsmarted by the tall fast bowler’s reverse swing and the ball tailed into him to crash onto his stumps.

England then tied down Rizwan for 24 balls to get off the mark through the pace and spin of Leach before he finally got his first runs with a cover-driven boundary against Wood.

With England preventing runs, Shakeel got frustrated and tried to break the shackles before he holed out to wide mid-on that gave Leach his 100th Test wicket.

Rizwan laboured for 43 balls for his 10 runs and got bowled by Leach off a delivery which turned sharply away from him and hit the top of the stumps before England wrapped up Pakistan’s innings inside the first session.