OIC boss in Islamabad on maiden visit

ISLAMABAD: Hissein Brahim Taha, secretary general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), arrived in Islamabad on a three-day visit to Pakistan on Saturday.

Taking place at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the visit is Taha’s first to Pakistan after assuming office in November 2021, the Associated Press of Pakistan said.

At the airport, Taha, who is accompanied by a five-member delegation, was received by Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Pakistan’s permanent representative to OIC, and Farrukh Iqbal Khan, director general of OIC.

During the visit, Taha would call on Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and also visit the region of Kashmir.

Separately, meetings with ministers for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, information technology, and commerce are also on his agenda.

The Foreign Office said that during talks, the secretary-general and the foreign minister would discuss inter alia issues on the agenda of OIC, including the Kashmir dispute, Islamophobia, and the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan as a founding member of OIC will continue to make efforts to promote Islamic solidarity, unity, and dialogue in the organisation.

As chair of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), Pakistan has worked towards fully activating the OIC peace and security architecture to resolve disputes and conflicts, established a fund to channel dire humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, offered a leadership role to address the abhorrent phenomena of Islamophobia and promote cooperation between member states in the domain of trade, commerce, food security, science, and technology.