NATIONAL

OIC boss in Islamabad on maiden visit

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - MARCH 23: Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), hold a press conference within the 48th Foreign Ministers Council Meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad, Pakistan on March 23, 2022. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Hissein Brahim Taha, secretary general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), arrived in Islamabad on a three-day visit to Pakistan on Saturday.

Taking place at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the visit is Taha’s first to Pakistan after assuming office in November 2021, the Associated Press of Pakistan said.

At the airport, Taha, who is accompanied by a five-member delegation, was received by Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Pakistan’s permanent representative to OIC, and Farrukh Iqbal Khan, director general of OIC.

During the visit, Taha would call on Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and also visit the region of Kashmir.

Separately, meetings with ministers for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, information technology, and commerce are also on his agenda.

The Foreign Office said that during talks, the secretary-general and the foreign minister would discuss inter alia issues on the agenda of OIC, including the Kashmir dispute, Islamophobia, and the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan as a founding member of OIC will continue to make efforts to promote Islamic solidarity, unity, and dialogue in the organisation.

As chair of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), Pakistan has worked towards fully activating the OIC peace and security architecture to resolve disputes and conflicts, established a fund to channel dire humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, offered a leadership role to address the abhorrent phenomena of Islamophobia and promote cooperation between member states in the domain of trade, commerce, food security, science, and technology.

Previous articleNew abnormal: Climate disaster damage ‘down’ to $268bn
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

New abnormal: Climate disaster damage ‘down’ to $268bn

WASHINGTON: This past year has seen a horrific flood that submerged one-third of Pakistan, one of the three costliest US hurricanes on record, devastating...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sanaullah asks Imran, Shahzad Akbar to apologize to nation

LAHORE: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday demanded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Shahzad Akbar to apologise to the nation for using...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI govt most transparent in country’s history: Fawad

Says ‘regime change operation’ caused only mayhem, destruction Imran Khan decided not to proceed towards Islamabad to avoid Colombo like situation ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police ranked most corrupt institution in Pakistan: Transparency survey

-- PM Shehbaz says prosperity not possible without eradication of corruption -- Education climbs to 4th rung of the corruption ladder since 2021 ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pakistan's badly...
Read more
NATIONAL

World needs to look at Pakistan as a promising emerging market: Bilawal.

Stresses cordial relations with ASEAN a priority for Pakistan SINGAPORE: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday urged the world to develop a “fresh look”...
Read more
NATIONAL

Political, economic stability link to institutions working within limits: Fazl

QUETTA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Friday that a political and economic situation in the country was possible if all...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

US warns as Russia, Iran move toward full defence ‘partnership’

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration is accusing Russia of moving to provide advanced military assistance to Iran, including air defense systems, helicopters and fighter jets,...

Epaper_22-12-10 LHR

Epaper_22-12-10 KHI

Epaper_22-12-10 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.