PDMA advises drivers to use low beam, fog lights in foggy weather

LAHORE: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has informed that the foggy conditions are likely to persist over plain areas of Punjab due to dry winter at night and morning hours during the next 24 hours, says spokesman for Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Friday.

According to an advisory issued by PDMA, the traffic was likely to be affected across Punjab due to fog. Air pollution can be unhealthy for sensitive people. It was also recommended to patients with asthma or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) should carry an inhaler with them at all times.

Drivers should never use high beam lights, they were advised to make sure to use low beam and fog lights in foggy weather. The PDMA advised passengers should avoid unnecessary travel in case of fog, make sure to travel in daylight. In case of heavy fog, park the vehicle in the last line and use indicating lights only.

In case of emergency call PDMA helpline 1129, highway or motorway helpline, District Emergency Operation Centres across Punjab, including PDMA’s Provincial Control Room, were operational 24/7, PDMA spokesman said.