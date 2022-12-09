NATIONAL

Rs200 mln being spent on identification of earthquake, landslide ‘hotspots’

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The government would spend funds amounting to Rs 200 million to advance an ongoing project, during the current fiscal year, to identify and compile data on the country’s ‘active faults’ and possible landslide ‘hotspot’ zones aimed at minimizing the disaster risk activities.

The project, initiated with Rs40 million allocations under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2021-22), would be completed at an estimated total cost of Rs412.769 million in a three-year period, according to an official document available with APP.

The main focus of the project, titled “Pakistan National Research Programme on Geological Hazards (Earthquakes and Landslides) – Data Acquisition along Active Faults and Identification of Potential Landslides Hotspot Zones,” would help in identifying the earthquake-prone areas and landslide hotspots in the country.

Besides, the establishment of a new network of Global Navigation Satellite Stations (GNSS – permanent as well as periodic) and a countrywide landslide inventory database would be carried out.

“The outcome will lay a solid foundation for a reliable hazard assessment and hazard zonation related to earthquakes and landslides. It will also pave the way for more detailed hazard assessment studies specific to particular areas.

During the first year of the project, the departments concerned were tasked to fill the posts by assignments from regular strength, purchase durable goods, establish the project office, collect and review technical data.

In addition, the desk work for selection of potential sites, fieldwork for acquiring fault data and landslide inventory, data processing and analysis besides preliminary report compilation had to be carried out during the last fiscal year.

Previous articlePDMA advises drivers to use low beam, fog lights in foggy weather
Next articleCities improvement project to cost over Rs 100bn: KP CM
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Political, economic stability link to institutions working within limits: Fazl

QUETTA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Friday that a political and economic situation in the country was possible if all...
Read more
NATIONAL

All-out facilities for 385,000 Afghans crossing into Pakistan through border points monthly

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has taken all-out facilitative measures at all five Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing points to ensure smooth processing of Afghan people, despite a heavy...
Read more
NATIONAL

SAPM calls for efficient resource utilisation for enhancing exports

KARACHI: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi on Friday stressed on maximum utilisation of available resources of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Faryal Talpur takes notice of giving a girl in Vani

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party's Women Wing President Ms Faryal Talpur on Friday took notice of a Jirga in a village near Ubaurvo in Sindh...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cities improvement project to cost over Rs 100bn: KP CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that Cities Improvement Project (KP-CIP) is a more than Rs.100 billion project and aimed at...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDMA advises drivers to use low beam, fog lights in foggy weather

LAHORE: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has informed that the foggy conditions are likely to persist over plain areas of Punjab due to dry...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Faryal Talpur takes notice of giving a girl in Vani

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party's Women Wing President Ms Faryal Talpur on Friday took notice of a Jirga in a village near Ubaurvo in Sindh...

West Indies struggle after Head, Labuschagne heroics for Australia

Cities improvement project to cost over Rs 100bn: KP CM

Rs200 mln being spent on identification of earthquake, landslide ‘hotspots’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.